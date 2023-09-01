Mophie Unveils Qi2 Wireless Chargers Ahead of iPhone 15 Launch

Mophie announced its upcoming range of Qi2 technology products today at IFA Berlin. Designed to elevate the user experience, the new lineup supports the latest Qi2 wireless charging standard, recently announced by the Wireless Power Consortium in January 2023.

The new range features four new products that support Apple devices and come ahead of the iPhone 15 debut set for September 12, 2023:

snap+ powerstation mini stand ($69.95 USD MSRP) : This 5,000 mAh power station delivers a powerful 15W to Qi2-compatible devices. It features a discreet aluminum kickstand for easy access while charging and offers a combination of speed, convenience, and style.

: This 5,000 mAh power station delivers a powerful 15W to Qi2-compatible devices. It features a discreet aluminum kickstand for easy access while charging and offers a combination of speed, convenience, and style. snap+ 3-in-1 stand ($129.95 USD MSRP) : Designed for ultimate versatility, this stand can simultaneously charge a Qi2-compatible smartphone at 15W, AirPods, and offer fast charging for the Apple Watch. It aims to simplify your charging routine and declutter your space.

: Designed for ultimate versatility, this stand can simultaneously charge a Qi2-compatible smartphone at 15W, AirPods, and offer fast charging for the Apple Watch. It aims to simplify your charging routine and declutter your space. snap+ wireless charging vent mount ($69.95 USD MSRP) : This offering allows for quick and secure charging of your smartphone in your car, delivering up to 15W of power to Qi2-compatible devices.

: This offering allows for quick and secure charging of your smartphone in your car, delivering up to 15W of power to Qi2-compatible devices. snap vent mount ($29.95 USD MSRP): This vent mount uses an innovative ratcheting hook mechanism to securely hold your smartphone, keeping it easily accessible while on the go.

“We are excited to introduce the next evolution of wireless charging technology with our Qi2 roadmap,” said Matt DiPrimio, director of product management at mophie, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “These new products focus on delivering the fastest wireless charging speeds in the elegant and compact designs mophie customers have come to love.”

Availability and Warranty

The snap+ powerstation mini stand, snap+ wireless charging vent mount, and snap vent mount will be available for order later this year on mophie.com and through select retail stores worldwide. The snap+ 3-in-1 stand is set to follow in Q1 2024. Each product comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.