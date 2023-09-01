Tesla Slashes Prices on Model S/X, Full Self-Driving in Canada

Tesla has once again made headlines by reducing the prices of its Model S and Model X vehicles in both Canada and the United States. This move comes on the heels of Tesla announcing new Model 3 offerings for Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, reports Tesla North.

In Canada, the price adjustments are equally notable, with the recently introduced Standard Range Model S and X no longer available. This model saw a cheaper entry price with lower range. But now these price drops make starting prices cheaper than the Standard Range when it debuted in August.

Model S Price Drops:

Model S Long Range: Reduced to $99,990 CAD from its previous $121,990 CAD (18% off)

Model S Plaid: Now costs $122,990 CAD, down from $148,990 CAD (17.4% off)

For the Model X:

Model X Long Range: Comes in at $109,990 CAD, a drop from $135,990 CAD (19% off)

Model X Plaid: Priced at $122,990 CAD, formerly $148,990 CAD (17.4% off)

It’s also worth noting the tow package is now included for the Model X and no longer a paid upgrade. Also free now are all paint colours.

Full Self-Driving (FSD) Price Reduction

Tesla hasn’t stopped at vehicle prices; the cost of the Full Self-Driving (FSD) package has also been reduced. In the U.S., it now costs $12,000 USD, down from $15,000.

In Canada, the FSD package is now available for $16,000 CAD, a $3,500 CAD reduction from its previous price of $19,500 CAD. The price is still a hefty investment for beta software.

It remains to be seen how other EV makers will react to these price drops.

You can save an extra $1,300 CAD on a Model S/X if you order using a referral code, making these price drops even sweeter (plus you get 3 months of FSD for free).