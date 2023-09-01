Tesla Slashes Prices on Model S/X, Full Self-Driving in Canada

John Quintet
1 hour ago

model s x hero

Tesla has once again made headlines by reducing the prices of its Model S and Model X vehicles in both Canada and the United States. This move comes on the heels of Tesla announcing new Model 3 offerings for Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, reports Tesla North.

In Canada, the price adjustments are equally notable, with the recently introduced Standard Range Model S and X no longer available. This model saw a cheaper entry price with lower range. But now these price drops make starting prices cheaper than the Standard Range when it debuted in August.

Model S Price Drops:

  • Model S Long Range: Reduced to $99,990 CAD from its previous $121,990 CAD (18% off)
  • Model S Plaid: Now costs $122,990 CAD, down from $148,990 CAD (17.4% off)

For the Model X:

It’s also worth noting the tow package is now included for the Model X and no longer a paid upgrade. Also free now are all paint colours.

Full Self-Driving (FSD) Price Reduction

Tesla hasn’t stopped at vehicle prices; the cost of the Full Self-Driving (FSD) package has also been reduced. In the U.S., it now costs $12,000 USD, down from $15,000.

In Canada, the FSD package is now available for $16,000 CAD, a $3,500 CAD reduction from its previous price of $19,500 CAD. The price is still a hefty investment for beta software.

It remains to be seen how other EV makers will react to these price drops.

You can save an extra $1,300 CAD on a Model S/X if you order using a referral code, making these price drops even sweeter (plus you get 3 months of FSD for free).

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

First Tesla Superchargers Open to Non-Tesla EVs in Canada

Tesla announced on August 31 that it has opened up its Supercharger network to non-Tesla vehicles at select Canadian locations for the first time. The announcement was made via the Tesla mobile app and the latter’s inbox feature to customers, reports Tesla North. The pilot program is set to launch in two Ontario locations—North Bay...
John Quintet
2 hours ago

Tesla Launches New Model 3, Not in Canada Yet

In a move that further escalates the competition in the electric vehicle market, Tesla has launched its upgraded Model 3 in China, Europe, the Middle East and Australia, reports Tesla North. Now displayed on the company's website (click to change location to Australia for example), the new offering has a limited launch, and there's still...
John Quintet
19 hours ago

Tesla Cuts Model 3 Existing Inventory by Up to $6,500

In a surprising move, Tesla has slashed prices further on its existing Model 3 inventory in Canada, intensifying speculation about an upcoming refresh to the popular electric vehicle line, reports Tesla North. The Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) now starts at $49,490 CAD, down from its original price of $54,990 CAD—a discount of $5,500. The...
John Quintet
1 day ago