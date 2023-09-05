Apple to Introduce ‘Low-Cost’ MacBook in 2H 2024

Apple is reportedly poised to introduce a new low-cost MacBook series in the new year. To help compete with Google’s Chromebooks, Apple’s new entry-level laptops could be released as early as the second half of 2024.

The new MacBook series will reportedly target the education space, according to DigiTimes. It’s believed that Apple will leverage the new series and help target new consumers. As opposed to the likes of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, the new MacBooks will be made up of cheaper mechanical components, driving a lower cost.

In addition, the new MacBooks may offer a slightly different appearance. The report claims that while it may still feature a metal casing, the new MacBook will be made of “different materials.” Currently, Apple utilizes 100 percent recycled aluminum for the enclosure.

The report goes on to state that given the current activities regarding Apple suppliers like Foxconn and Quanta Computer, the release of the new MacBooks may still be some time down the line. As suppliers aren’t currently prepping for mass production, a launch in the first half of 2024 is now deemed unlikely.

Apple has room to grow in the sector largely dominated by Chromebook. In the education space, users have options like the Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Microsoft Surface Go 3. However, Chromebook has the mindshare in the market, selling upwards of 33.5 million in 2021, according to the report. This number skyrocketed during the pandemic, up from 13.9 million in 2019.

However, it’s believed that since the pandemic, Chromebook sales numbers have been decreasing. This does give Apple some room to enter the market with an attractive price point.