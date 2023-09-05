Google Announces New Android Features, Brand Redesign

Google has today announced its quarterly roundup of exciting new features for Android devices while also unveiling a fresh look for the Android brand.

Google is giving its Android branda modern makeover, aligning with evolving community needs and future aspirations. This marks a continuation of Android’s journey to enhance accessibility and clarity.

In 2019, the logo was revamped for improved readability, and Android release names were simplified (e.g., Android 14).

With the latest update, Android emphasizes choice and autonomy, reflecting the platform’s essence of fostering freedom for creativity and connectivity.

The refreshed brand draws inspiration from Material design, ensuring adaptability and individual expression. The dynamic Android robot now represents personal passions, personality, and context.

The brand updates forge a stronger connection between Android and Google. Notable changes include capitalizing the “A” in “Android,” aligning it more closely with Google’s logo.

The Android stylization now harmonizes with Google’s, conveying the seamless relationship between Android devices and Google’s familiar apps and services.

Alongside a new look, Google has also announced some new features for Android smartphones and tablets you use every day. Here’s how these updates make it easier to keep on top of tasks and stay connected on the go:

Assistant At a Glance Widget:

This AI-powered widget brings essential information, like weather updates, travel alerts, and event reminders, right to your home screen.

Image Q&A on Lookout:

Enhancing accessibility for the visually impaired, AI-generated audio descriptions make visual content more understandable. Users can also ask follow-up questions about image descriptions.

Google Wallet Pass Photo Import:

Safely store digital versions of passes (with barcodes or QR codes) in Google Wallet by uploading pass images, including gym and library cards.

Android Auto Communication Apps:

Soon, Android Auto will support Webex by Cisco and Zoom apps, enabling users to join audio conference calls and view meeting schedules from their car displays.

Activity and Sleep Data in Routines:

Track your wellness goals by incorporating Fitbit or Google Fit activity and sleep data into personal Routines.

To learn more about the new features, visit android.com/updates.