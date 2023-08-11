Google to Roll Out Apple’s Handoff-Like Features for Android

As noted by Android Authority, Google is working on a new device-linking feature for Android, which closely resemble Apple’s Continuity features like Handoff, Universal Clipboard, and more.

As seen in the above screenshot, Google is gearing up to unveil the capability to “link your devices” under a single Google account.

This integration is expected to facilitate seamless call switching across connected devices, allowing users to switch between them during phone calls.

Additionally, the feature could potentially enable simplified “Internet sharing,” streamlining the process of utilizing a personal hotspot across the user’s devices.

Expected to appear as a new entry within Settings > Google > Devices & Sharing, the “Link Your Devices” menu will play a pivotal role in enhancing connectivity for Android users.

While the details don’t explicitly mention the deployment strategy, it’s reasonable to speculate that Google’s approach might involve leveraging Google Play Services.

Devices equipped with the Google Play Store right out of the box are likely to be prime candidates for receiving this feature upon its release.

Drawing a parallel, Apple device users enjoy the “iPhone Mobile Calls” feature when logged in with the same Apple ID.

This functionality empowers users to make and receive phone calls on a Mac or iPad connected to the same network as the iPhone.

To enable this on Apple devices, users need to ensure the devices are linked to the same Wi-Fi network and have FaceTime activated. After enabling the “Allow Calls on Other Devices” option within Settings > Phone > Calls on Other Devices on the iPhone, the feature needs to be enabled similarly on the iPad and Mac.

Incoming calls to the iPhone trigger a notification on the linked iPad or Mac, affording the user the option to answer the call from either of these devices.

Interestingly, Google’s feature description hints at the potential extension of call continuity among phones as well, unlike Apple’s restriction.

This could potentially allow users to take calls from one phone using another, particularly useful for individuals managing multiple phones.