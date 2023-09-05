Nintendo Debuts Holiday Bundles for Mario Kart 8, Animal Crossing

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Nintendo switch mario kart

Nintendo has announced exclusive bundles set to release on October 6, 2023, ahead of the holiday season.

Back again is the Nintendo Switch bundle for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and two new designs for the Nintendo Switch Lite, inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle will come with a Nintendo Switch system featuring Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers, a digital download code for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game (valued at $79.99), and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online. This will be priced at $399.99 CAD.

Nintendo hasn’t dropped the price for its Switch since the latter’s launch, and the best time to get one is with this bundle as you get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe included.

For Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans, two exclusive Nintendo Switch Lite bundles will be available:

  • Isabelle’s Aloha Edition: Available exclusively at Shoppers Drug Mart, this bundle offers a coral-coloured system, embellished with a leaf design and a white leaf motif.
  • Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition: Exclusively at Walmart, this turquoise-coloured system carries a leaf design and a white leaf motif.

nintendo switch lite

Both bundles include a digital version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons (valued at $79.99) and are priced at $259.99 CAD.

Moreover, the Nintendo Switch Lite supports Nintendo Switch titles compatible with handheld mode, including the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder game, set to launch on October 20, 2023.

