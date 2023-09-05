Rogers Lands $1.2 Million to Expand Internet in Rural Nova Scotia

The federal government announced nearly $1.2 million in federal funding for Rogers on Tuesday, to extend high-speed Internet access to over 1,600 households in rural Nova Scotia.

The expansion includes more than 440 Indigenous homes, spanning 16 rural and remote communities on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia.

“Internet is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity. Today’s announcement reaffirms our dedication to enhancing Internet connectivity in rural Nova Scotia. Through Rogers, this investment promises reliable Internet for over 1,600 previously underserved households in 16 Cape Breton communities,” said Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, in a statement.

This initiative aligns with Canada’s broader goal of ensuring 98% of its population has access to high-speed Internet by 2026, with aspirations to reach full coverage by 2030.

“Our collaboration with Rogers is geared towards bridging the connectivity chasm in Nova Scotia. This funding will not only magnify employment prospects but will also bolster access to pivotal services,” said Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.

“For rural Nova Scotia residents, access to steadfast, high-speed Internet is indispensable. We’re honoured to join forces with the Government of Canada to ensure more than 1,600 households experience the benefits of high-speed fibre Internet,” said Rogers.

Back in July, Rogers landed a $54 million contract to expand rural internet in Ontario, with funding coming from the province and the federal government.