Tim Hortons Launches TimShop, Featuring Nostalgic-Brewed Apparel

Tim Hortons is launching a new online merch store called TimShop. The site offers a wide variety of Tims at Home products like Tim Hortons Fine Grind Coffee, Espresso Capsules and single-serve K-Cup Pods as well as nostalgic-inspired apparel.

The TimShop.ca is now live. By navigating to the website, customers will be able to select and purchase a number of collections. Across three apparel collections, Tim Hortons is offering sweaters, t-shirts, joggers, and more.

Canadians have the chance to take a walk down memory lane by shopping the ‘Always Tims’ collection. This collection offers designs inspired by Tim Hortons in the 90s and early 2000s. Apparel includes a hoodie, shirt, mesh-back hat, and a lunchbox, all adorned by the vintage logo.

There’s also the ‘Always Fresh’ collection, which is more focused on contemporary streetwear. The ‘Always Fun’ collection is more colourful, offering bright pink and electric blue loungewear

“There are so many Canadians from coast to coast to coast who have told us they would love to see more apparel from us that celebrate the nostalgic look of Tim Hortons and a more modern reflection of the brand today,” said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Consumer Goods, Digital and Loyalty at Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons announces that for a limited time, Tims Rewards members can earn 10 Tims Rewards Points for every dollar spent on eligible purchases in the TimShop.

Later this month, a limited-edition National Coffee Day merch drop will also be available. The company states more details are to come soon.