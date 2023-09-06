Cineplex Promo Offers Buy 1, Get 1 Free Movie Tickets

Cineplex is offering a promotion for online movie ticket purchases, starting from September 8-14, 2023.

When customers buy one adult or senior movie admission ticket online, they will receive a second ticket of the same value for free. The offer is valid upon using the promo code “2023241” during the checkout process.

The tickets purchased must be for a showtime between September 8-14 and both the paid and complimentary tickets need to be for the same day, movie, showtime, and ticket type. The offer applies to general admission and premium performances, including formats like 3D, UltraAVX, IMAX, D-BOX, 4DX, ScreenX, and VIP admission, but does not extend to child’s tickets or non-feature film performances.

A notable point for consumers is the online booking fee (which should be classified as a ‘junk fee’). This fee allows for online seat reservations and digital ticket sharing says Cineplex. It is priced at $1.50 plus tax ($1.00 plus tax for Scene+ members) per ticket and is applicable for up to four paid tickets in a single transaction. Notably, this fee is waived for CineClub members and does not apply to the complimentary ticket.

Scene+ members should be aware that no points will be issued for the free admission ticket, but points will accrue for the paid tickets based on the standard earning terms.

The fine print says the offer is not available with other promotions, coupons, or discounts and is not applicable to past purchases. Furthermore, certificates, vouchers, or other promotional codes cannot be used for the paid ticket under this promotion. Customers are limited to one offer per transaction.