Duolingo Expands its Horizon with Gamified Music Lessons

Duolingo is expanding its educational portfolio beyond words and numbers. Known for its innovative language learning app, it has recently ventured into mathematics, and now, it’s gearing up to offer music lessons.

According to Engadget, the forthcoming Duolingo Music course aims to provide users with a unique blend of fun and effective music education.

Comprising hundreds of bite-sized lessons, this course will empower users to grasp musical notes and even learn how to play their favorite tunes from a vast library of over 200 songs.

Duolingo’s signature gamified learning experience will be at the core of the Music course.

Through engaging, interactive lessons, learners can dive into the world of music effortlessly. This innovative approach is designed to make learning to read and play music accessible to everyone.

Severin Hacker, Duolingo’s co-founder and CTO, expressed the company’s vision, saying, “We know math and music, much like language, transcend cultures and connect people.”

“Soon you will be able to learn math and music in the same Duolingo app — all with the same fun, engaging, and effective experience you know from learning languages with us.”

Screenshots of the upcoming music course reveal musical notations alongside piano keys, as well as entertaining activities like “fill in the blanks” and “match the pairs.”

Users can anticipate finding the Music course integrated into the Duolingo app, alongside the existing language and math offerings.

Notably, Duolingo has already launched its math app for iOS users, providing a range of levels from elementary to advanced, all featuring interactive and gamified lessons.

Duolingo plans to reveal the Music learning app at its Duocon conference on October 11th.