New Sonos App Now Available for Download, Web App Debuts

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

sonos app new

After unveiling its new Sonos app and web controller last month, you can now download the all-new Sonos app for iPhone and Android today. Instead of the tan icon colour, it’s now black.

The mobile app was re-written from the ground up and is easier to use, making it far more convenient to control your Sonos speakers from your mobile device. Also new is the web interface available at play.sonos.com. You just need to sign in with your Sonos credentials to get started.

sonos app ios

Besides the new revamped app interface for quicker access to music and controls, the Sonos app now has improved search and personalization features. A cool new gestures lets you swipe up from the bottom anywhere in the app to view and control speakers quickly.

The Sonos web-based controller will soon replace dedicated desktop apps, which will be sunsetting later this year. The web interface looks similar to the new app interface and controlling speakers is pretty much instant.

Download links:

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple’s M4 Chip: What You Need to Know

Apple today unveiled its new M4 chip, powering its newest iPad Pro models. Here’s an overview of this newest version of Apple Silicon and what makes it so great. “The new iPad Pro with M4 is a great example of how building best-in-class custom silicon enables breakthrough products,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president...
John Quintet
27 mins ago

Google Pixel 8a Canadian Pricing, Specs, Features: Now Official

Google has officially announced its Pixel 8a smartphone, its entry smartphone that it says delivers a blend of delight, power, and advanced AI capabilities. The company says the Pixel 8a features superb photography functions, swift AI-based features (Gemini is here!), and high-level security measures, all available at a competitive price. Google is calling the Pixel...
John Quintet
1 hour ago