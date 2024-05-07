New Sonos App Now Available for Download, Web App Debuts

After unveiling its new Sonos app and web controller last month, you can now download the all-new Sonos app for iPhone and Android today. Instead of the tan icon colour, it’s now black.

The mobile app was re-written from the ground up and is easier to use, making it far more convenient to control your Sonos speakers from your mobile device. Also new is the web interface available at play.sonos.com. You just need to sign in with your Sonos credentials to get started.

Besides the new revamped app interface for quicker access to music and controls, the Sonos app now has improved search and personalization features. A cool new gestures lets you swipe up from the bottom anywhere in the app to view and control speakers quickly.

The Sonos web-based controller will soon replace dedicated desktop apps, which will be sunsetting later this year. The web interface looks similar to the new app interface and controlling speakers is pretty much instant.

Download links: