Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Sept. 6

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals , plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Disney+ Promo Saves Over 80% Off for 3 Months Disney+ has a promo offer right now for users who are not actively subscribed to the service. The new offer is being actively promoted on X, Facebook and more right now. The discount says you can "Save over 80% on three months of Disney+”, noting a price of $1.99 CAD per month for 3 months....

Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Aug. 30 Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Save up to $360 on...