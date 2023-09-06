Sonos Reveals Move 2 Speaker, Featuring 24 Hours of Battery Life

Sonos has pulled the curtain back on their new Move 2 speaker, an upgraded and refined version of their portable speaker system.

The Sonos Move 2 is the next iteration of the company’s small, yet powerful speaker. Following in the footsteps of the new Era audio devices, Sonos is iterating on its Move line. The Move 2 includes spacious stereo sound thanks to its “overhauled acoustic architecture.” Much like its Era counterparts, the Move 2 includes dual-tweeters to achieve crisp vocals from audio and music played on the device. It also offers a precision-tuned woofer, delivering a dynamic bass, even when outdoors, Sonos claims.

Sonos is continuing its pursuit of developing sustainable audio devices. The Move 2 reduces idle energy consumption by 40 percent, claims the company. Users will also be pleased to learn that the Move 2 includes a removable and replaceable battery in order to extend the product’s life. Move 2 is also shipped in a responsibly designed package, using sourced content, zero virgin plastic, and is curbside recyclable.

The Move 2 is inherently designed to be a portable speaker. Thus, Sonos is leveraging long-lasting battery life to ensure users can always listen to their favourite tunes and podcasts wherever they are. Move 2 is said to have up to 24 hours of battery life, nearly double that of the original Move, which launched in 2019. It includes a USB-C charging port, which is able to charge your phone or electronics as well.

As expected, the Move 2 is claimed to be a highly durable piece of tech. With an IP56 rating and durable design, the speaker is said to be able to withstand a drop, splashes and exposure to rain and dust. That means no matter if you’re taking it out to the garden, the cottage, or the beach, the Move 2 will remain safe and functional.

Naturally, with it being a portable device, playback options are a big focal point. Sonos confirms that it features the same new intuitive UI from the recent Era products, including the volume slider. However, Sonos Voice Control is also being supported. Amazon Alexa, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth functionality are also readily available for playback.

Move 2 supports connectivity via multiple means. Of course, audio can be streamed via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Though, through the Sonos Line-In Adapter, users can plug in a PC, turntable, or other audio source.

Move 2 is launching in Canada and other global markets on September 20th. It’ll be available in three colourways, including ‘Black’, ‘White’, and ‘Olive’ for $559.99. More information can be found on the Sonos website.