Google Chrome Gets New Look, Enhanced Features on 15th Birthday

Google’s widely used Chrome web browser is marking its 15th anniversary this month with a fresh look and feature enhancements that offer ease, speed, and safety for users.

In the upcoming weeks, Chrome on desktop will receive a facelift inspired by Google’s Material You design language.

Users will appreciate refreshed icons for improved legibility and new color palettes that harmonize with their tabs and toolbar. These themes and distinct colors make it simpler to differentiate between profiles, such as work and personal accounts, at a glance.

Chrome will also integrate seamlessly with operating systems, adapting to settings like dark and light modes.

Users will also benefit from a more comprehensive menu that provides faster access to Chrome extensions, Google Translate, and Google Password Manager. Simply click the three dots in the top-right corner of your browser to access this menu.

The Chrome Web Store has also been redesigned, taking cues from Material You. It now boasts a modern interface and new extension categories, such as AI-powered extensions and Editors’ spotlight, along with personalized recommendations.

Enhancing security, Google has expanded Safety Check to extensions, identifying those in the store that violate policies or could be potentially malicious.

This complements third-party tools like CRXcavator and Spin.AI Risk Assessment, assisting businesses in assessing extension risks.

Google continues to simplify the browsing experience by offering quicker access to information and search tools while you browse. elect “Search this page with Google” from the three-dot menu on a webpage to open the Google Search side panel.

In terms of security, Google is upgrading Safe Browsing to check sites against its known-bad sites list in real-time, significantly enhancing protection against malware and phishing threats.

Google expresses gratitude to its users for 15 years of support and promises ongoing improvements to enhance the web browsing experience.