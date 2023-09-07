iOS 18 Said to Revolutionize Siri with Major Intelligence Boost

According to a new report by The Information, Apple is preparing significant enhancements to its voice assistant Siri as part of iOS 18 set to release next year (via MacRumors).

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report claims that Apple aims to leverage advanced language models to elevate Siri’s intelligence and functionality.

The goal is to empower Siri to assist users in automating intricate, multi-step tasks through voice commands.

For instance, Siri could seamlessly capture a series of photos, transform them into a GIF, and send the GIF to a friend, all in a single, voice-activated action. While this is currently achievable with the Shortcuts app, it requires manual setup.

The improved Siri experience is expected to closely resemble the capabilities of the Shortcuts app, indicating a deeper integration between Siri and Shortcuts.

Shortcuts have become a vital component of the iPhone’s operating system, enabling users to perform a wide range of automated actions, from removing image backgrounds to creating to-do lists.

Apple intends to introduce these new Siri capabilities as part of the iOS 18 release in 2024.

Notably, Google, Apple’s competitor, is also working on enhancing Google Assistant with language model software designed for handling more intricate tasks.

This suggests that Apple may aim to outpace Google or introduce similar functionality in a competitive timeframe.

Historically, Siri has faced criticism for lagging behind voice assistants from other companies like Google and Alexa. This discrepancy is attributed to Apple’s stringent focus on security and privacy, with many Siri tasks performed on-device rather than through cloud servers.

Consequently, Apple faces the challenge of striking a balance between privacy and functionality as it adopts language models for Siri.

The imminent iOS 17 update, set for public release in the coming weeks, does not introduce extensive new Siri features. However, it does lay the groundwork for more complex tasks.

Apple is also eliminating the “Hey” wake word in iOS 17, allowing users to activate Siri with a simple “Siri” command, facilitating more natural interactions.