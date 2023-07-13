iOS 17 Gets Bilingual Siri and Full-Page Screenshot Features

Apple has just rolled out the first set of public beta versions for iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, introducing new features like bilingual Siri, full-page screenshot, and improved SMS sorting for dual-SIM users (via TechCrunch).

With the latest release, Apple has introduced bilingual support to Siri for select Indic languages.

Users can now ask Siri queries by mixing English with languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Punjabi, Kannada, or Marathi. This feature is particularly beneficial for Indian users who frequently converse in multiple languages.

iOS 17 also brings a long-awaited full-page screenshot feature to Apple devices, similar to the “Scrolling screenshots” offered by Android phones for years.

Users can now save full-page screenshots as either image files or PDFs. Previously, iOS users were only able to save PDF files of full-page screenshots.

Moreover, dual-SIM users will benefit from enhanced support in iOS 17, including per-SIM message sorting, separate ringtones for each SIM, and the ability to choose a SIM when returning calls from unknown numbers.

In addition to these features, Apple has announced several improvements specific to Indian users across platforms:

Transliteration support for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on iOS, expanding the total number of supported Indic languages to 10.

The option to sign into Apple ID using a phone number instead of an email ID on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma.

A new built-in Punjabi dictionary across platforms, providing definitions for words and phrases.

An increased call history section that displays up to 2,000 calls, including FaceTime and WhatsApp calls.

The ability to filter messages on iPad based on known and unknown senders.

Apple plans to release stable versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma later this fall.