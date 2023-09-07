You Can Stream Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ on Disney+ Next Week

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Elemental

Disney+ announced yesterday that its latest original feature film, “Elemental,” will begin streaming on September 13th. Alongside the main feature, viewers can also expect the making-of documentary titled “Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental” and a Pixar short film, “Carl’s Date,” centred around the beloved character, Dug.

“Elemental,” is a top-10 grossing film of 2023 which secured $480 million globally in box office receipts. The film is set in Element City, where citizens representing Fire, Water, Earth, and Air coexist. The plot follows Ember, voiced by Leah Lewis, as her friendship with Wade, voiced by Mamoudou Athie, prompts her to question her understanding of their world. Behind the scenes, the film was directed by Peter Sohn, with John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, Brenda Hsueh, and Sohn contributing to the story and screenplay.

The accompanying documentary, “Good Chemistry,” directed by Tony Kaplan, provides an insight into director Peter Sohn’s life. It traces the journey of Sohn’s parents from Korea to New York and delves into Sohn’s decision to pursue animation over the family grocery business in the Bronx.

Another notable mention is the Pixar short, “Carl’s Date.” Directed by Bob Peterson, the narrative centers around Carl’s adventures in dating, with the comical Dug offering his own canine-centric dating advice. This short adds to the “Dug Days” series already available on Disney+.

For potential subscribers, Disney+ is offering a promotional rate of $1.99/month for the first three months until September 20. The regular price is $11.99/month—click here to check it out.

YouTube video

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Google Search Marks 25 Years: A Look Back

Google recently celebrated its 25th year in the search engine industry. Over a quarter of a century, Google Search has evolved with numerous features, making it easier for users to access the exact information they need. Starting out as just another search engine, Google soon dominated the market with its superior algorithm that connected users...
John Quintet
3 mins ago

Apple’s iMessage to Stay as UK Drops Anti-Encryption Bill

The UK has decided to postpone the use of contentious powers proposed in an online safety bill, which would scan messaging apps for harmful content, until a viable technology is developed. Critics have continuously voiced concerns that these measures pose significant threats to user privacy. Addressing the House of Lords, Lord Stephen Parkinson, the junior...
John Quintet
16 hours ago