You Can Stream Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ on Disney+ Next Week

Disney+ announced yesterday that its latest original feature film, “Elemental,” will begin streaming on September 13th. Alongside the main feature, viewers can also expect the making-of documentary titled “Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental” and a Pixar short film, “Carl’s Date,” centred around the beloved character, Dug.

“Elemental,” is a top-10 grossing film of 2023 which secured $480 million globally in box office receipts. The film is set in Element City, where citizens representing Fire, Water, Earth, and Air coexist. The plot follows Ember, voiced by Leah Lewis, as her friendship with Wade, voiced by Mamoudou Athie, prompts her to question her understanding of their world. Behind the scenes, the film was directed by Peter Sohn, with John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, Brenda Hsueh, and Sohn contributing to the story and screenplay.

The accompanying documentary, “Good Chemistry,” directed by Tony Kaplan, provides an insight into director Peter Sohn’s life. It traces the journey of Sohn’s parents from Korea to New York and delves into Sohn’s decision to pursue animation over the family grocery business in the Bronx.

Another notable mention is the Pixar short, “Carl’s Date.” Directed by Bob Peterson, the narrative centers around Carl’s adventures in dating, with the comical Dug offering his own canine-centric dating advice. This short adds to the “Dug Days” series already available on Disney+.

For potential subscribers, Disney+ is offering a promotional rate of $1.99/month for the first three months until September 20. The regular price is $11.99/month—click here to check it out.