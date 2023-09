If you’ve been on the hunt for an Apple AirTag deal, this looks to be the cheapest price we’ve seen to date for a 4-pack.

Amazon.ca has a 4-pack of Apple AirTags down to $118.98 right now, saving you $10.02 off, or 8% off the retail price from the iPhone maker. It’s not a massive discount by any means, but AirTags rarely go on sale. This is $1 cheaper than the previous sale of $119.99.

If you’re travelling soon or need to keep tabs on your kid’s backpack, AirTags are essential and work great, as they leverage millions of iPhones to keep you updated on where your stuff is.

A single AirTag sells for $35, but this sale price takes an AirTag down to $29.75.

Click here to jump on the AirTag 4-pack sale while it’s still available.