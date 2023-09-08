Apple Reveals New Apple Arcade Arrivals for September 2023, Including Cypher 007

Apple has revealed a series of new games arriving on Apple Arcade in September. Throughout the month, subscribers will gain access to four new titles, including Cypher 007, alongside a number of updates to existing games.

Every month, Apple adds new games to the growing catalogue for Apple Arcade. In Canada, the $5.99 monthly subscription offers an ad-free gaming experience across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Currently, there are more than 200 games available, some of which are Apple Arcade exclusives.

Here are your new Apple Arcade titles for September 2023:

My Talking Angela 2+ (Outfit7 Limited) Launching September 8

My Talking Angela 2+ is described as a virtual pet game where players assist Angela in her big-city home. Players can try out dance moves, make music, collect jewelry and more. There are also a variety of mini-games and puzzles in the game to help unlock new content.

Japanese Rural Life Adventure (GAME START LLC) Launching September 15

Japanese Rural Life Adventure is a cozy life sim, created in a gorgeous pixel art style. Players can farm, cook, fish, explore, and experience to their heart’s content as the seasons change in the Japanese backdrop. A number of festivals also take place in the game, including Hatsumōde, Ōmisoka, and Tsukimi. Here, players build relationships with villagers.

Junkworld (Ironhide S.A.) Launching September 22

Junkworld is a new tower defence game, offering a variety of heroes to use in many missions. Players can tactfully deploy towers, and use special units and gadgets while surviving in this post-apocalyptic world. The game offers 80 challenging stages, where players

Cypher 007 (Tilting Point LLC) Launching September 29

Cypher 007 has players take on the vast universe of 007 and check out some of James Bond’s most iconic moments. In this game, players are up against long-time Bon villain Blofeld. Using a brainwashing technique known as Cypher, Bond is held captive in a mental prison. The game is described as a stealthy action-adventure game, where players must gather intel, and uncover secrets in order to overcome challenging levels.

Apple Arcade titles receiving new content this month include: