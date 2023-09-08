iOS 16.6.1 Now Available, Addresses and Patches Security Exploits

Apple has launched iOS 16.6.1 ahead of next week’s Apple keynote. While we continue to wait for the launch of iOS 17, the latest software is seemingly an important one as Apple addresses a security vulnerability, as reported by 9to5Mac.

Last week, spyware research group Citizen Lab discovered a harmful exploit that left iPhone users vulnerable. Apparently, the exploit in question could be used to install NGO Group’s Pegasus spyware onto an iPhone. This was proven as a device owned by a Washington DC-based civil society organization was compromised. Citizen Lab reached out to Apple and notified them of this issue.

Following this discovery, Apple released a hotfix via iOS 16.6.1. Available now, users can head to their ‘Settings’ app and navigate to the ‘General’ tab. From here, select ‘Software Update’ and you should be prompted to install iOS 16.6.1.

On top of the hotfix, the latest software update doesn’t provide many details within the patch notes. “This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users,” reads the description.

Alongside iOS 16.6.1, Apple also launched new updates for iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. Providing additional “important security fixes,” users can install iPadOS 16.6.1, watchOS 9.6.2, and macOS Ventura 13.5.2.