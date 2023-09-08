Last Minute iPhone 15 Details Revealed Ahead of Special Event

On September 12, from its Cupertino headquarters, Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 15 smartphone lineup. The event, named “Wonderlust,” will also feature Apple Watch upgrades, the latest AirPods, and upcoming software updates, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10.

Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman has today shed some last-minute details on what to expect from the iPhone 15 unveil.

The star of the show, the iPhone 15 Pro line, is set to be the company’s most significant release this year.

The iPhone 15 series will feature four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Rumours of an iPhone 15 Pro Ultra are not going to happen says Gurman.

The Pro models will boast a shift from stainless steel to titanium sides, making them more durable and about 10% lighter. A new manufacturing process, LIPO, will allow for thinner screen borders, giving the Pro models a slightly larger display appearance. The Pro line will also get the newest A17 chip built on a 3-nanometre production process and more RAM, resulting in what Apple will likely say are the fastest iPhones ever built.

Camera upgrades are also in the works as expected. The standard iPhone models will feature a 48-megapixel main camera sensor, matching last year’s iPhone 14 Pro. The Pro models will continue with three cameras, including a 48-megapixel sensor, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will introduce an enhanced telephoto system, doubling its optical zoom capabilities to 6x from 3x.

All new iPhones will incorporate a “U2” ultrawide-band semiconductor, enhancing location capabilities for more accurate tracking in the Find My app. The phones will also transition from Lightning to USB-C ports, with faster wireless charging across the board. Notably, the Pro models will introduce an “Action Button,” replacing the traditional ring/mute switch, offering a range of customizable functions.

Internally, the iPhone 15 Pro models have been redesigned for easier repairability. In terms of colours, the standard models will be available in pink, black, white, blue, and yellow, while the Pro versions will come in gray, black, dark blue, and white. Apple will also apparently announce a shift from leather cases to more eco-friendly materials.

As for pricing, we can only hope Apple will retain the same prices in Canada. Get your wallets ready, folks. Who’s upgrading this year?