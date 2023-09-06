Apple’s iPhone 15 Event to Showcase Game-Changing Camera Features

According to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, the highlight of Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 15 launch event will undoubtedly be the game-changing camera upgrades, MacRumors is reporting.

These enhancements are expected to be the “star of the show” and could prove to be a “pivotal factor” influencing potential buyers’ decisions, notes the report.

As previously rumoured and now confirmed by TrendForce, both the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will feature a cutting-edge stacked camera sensor supplied by Sony.

This advanced sensor promises improved low-light performance by capturing more light, leading to enhanced dynamic range in photos.

Furthermore, in line with previous speculations, TrendForce also verified that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will boast a periscope telephoto lens, significantly elevating the device’s optical zoom capabilities.

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had hinted at the lens allowing for up to 5x or 6x optical zoom, a substantial improvement compared to the current 3x limit found in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

TrendForce’s report further confirms that all four models within the iPhone 15 lineup will sport a USB-C port, along with the highly anticipated Dynamic Island.

Replacing the notch seen in the iPhone 14 Pro models, the Dynamic Island surrounds the front camera and Face ID sensors, serving as a hub for displaying crucial information such as system alerts and Live Activities.

For the Pro models, additional new features are expected, including a lighter-weight titanium frame, a customizable Action button, the powerful A17 Bionic chip, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and more.

Apple will be holding its annual iPhone announcement event on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Click here to learn more about what to expect from Apple’s iPhone 15 Event.