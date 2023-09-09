Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air on Sale for 17% Off Already

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

Apple’s latest 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air is already on sale, seeing a notable 17% discount on Amazon.ca right now.

The base configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD in colour Midnight is showing a $300 discount at $1,449.99, regularly priced at $1,749. No other configurations are on sale.

Check out the screenshot of the sale on Amazon below:

This price is cheaper than the $1,599 student discount pricing on Apple.ca; if you bought this during the back to school sale, you would have also received $200 in Apple gift cards.

This M2 MacBook Air was released just three months ago, so this is a decent discount on the newest laptop from Apple.

Click here to jump on this 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air sale while it’s still available.

