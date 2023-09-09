Apple’s iPad Air Set for October Refresh, Event Uncertain

Apple’s next-generation iPad Air is poised for an unveiling this October, though it may not be through a traditional special event.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple might opt for a quieter press release introduction, similar to how it announced certain MacBook Pro models earlier this year.

On a recent episode of The MacRumors Show podcast, Gurman said that Apple’s upcoming “Wonderlust” event will predominantly spotlight the new Apple Watches and iPhones. Contrary to some speculations, no new iPad models are slated for this event. However, the refresh for the iPad Air, boasting improved specifications, is “coming soonish.”

While a new iPad Air is on the horizon, iPad Pro enthusiasts might have to wait, as updates for this device are anticipated next year. Gurman also hypothesized about a potential Apple product rollout in October.

However, he expressed doubts about a full-scale event, suggesting it might be more in the vein of a press release accompanied by a short video. “I’m not sure they have enough to drag people down to Cupertino to watch the video like they do for this [iPhone 15] launch,” Gurman noted.

Last March, Apple launched a new iPad Air with M1 chip. Sounds like we might be getting another tick-tock upgrade for this iPad.

In related news, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently stated that Apple won’t be launching new MacBook models with M3 chips before year’s end, debunking prior beliefs of an October event showcasing these.