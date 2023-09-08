No M3 MacBook Release This Year Says Ming-Chi Kuo

In a recent update, renowned supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has indicated that Apple is unlikely to introduce any new MacBook models featuring the M3 chip this year (via MacRumors).

Kuo’s insights were shared in a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It seems that Apple will not launch new MacBook models (equipped with M3 series processors) before the end of this year,” wrote Kuo.

Speculation had been circulating earlier this year, notably from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, suggesting the possibility of an Apple event in October unveiling the first Macs powered by the M3 chip.

These potential candidates for the M3 chip included the 13-inch MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the 24-inch iMac. However, Kuo’s statement only rules out new MacBook releases, leaving room for the possibility of a new iMac introduction later this year.

The M3 chip, although yet to be officially announced by Apple, has generated significant anticipation in the tech world.

It is widely expected to be manufactured using TSMC’s advanced 3nm process, promising substantial performance enhancements and improved power efficiency compared to the current M2 chip.

Kuo’s insight provides clarity on Apple’s product release schedule, suggesting that Mac enthusiasts may need to wait a bit longer for the next-generation MacBook models featuring the M3 chip.

The delay, if confirmed, may be attributed to the desire to optimize the chip’s performance and overall user experience.