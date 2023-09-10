Google Pixel Watch Metal Links Band: Hands-On

Back in June, Google announced new Pixel Watch bands including a new Metal Links band. The company sent us a band in Matte Black to check out and here are some quick first impressions.

The Pixel Watch Metal Links bands are offered at a price point of $259.99 CAD and right now to get one, you’ll need to join a waitlist. The band is a modern rendition of a traditional wristwatch band, marrying both elegance and simplicity in its design.

The Metal Links band comes in two finishes: Brushed Silver and Matte Black. The band’s stainless steel construction pays homage to classic timepiece styles. Users will find it a breeze to customize the fit, as they can easily add or remove links without any professional help. As per the specifications, the band is designed to fit wrists ranging from 137 to 203 mm.

Inside the box, you’ll find the Metal Links band, plus extra links and a tool to add or remove links yourself, which is quite simple.

However, potential buyers should note that the band isn’t sweat or water-resistant, so it may not be ideal for those with an active lifestyle or frequent exposure to water. But if you’re looking to dress up your Pixel Watch for a formal event or business casual event, the Meta Links band makes the watch look way classier than the regular silicone strap.

The stainless steel and matte black finish look pretty nice. There’s a good weight to the band and it really feels great on the wrist as it makes the Pixel Watch look like a more traditional watch.

A clasp system securely holds the watch to your wrist and is easy to take on and off with a satisfying click:

Overall, the Metal Links band is a great addition to your Pixel Watch, but it does come with a fairly big price tag of $269.99 CAD. You could find cheaper alternatives, albeit unofficial watch bands on Amazon.ca, but they might not have the OEM fit and finish of this official Google accessory.

But still, Google’s price is far below the eye-popping $629 Apple is demanding for its stainless steel Link Bracelet for Apple Watch.

There’s an added perk for Google One members, as they can benefit from a 3% credit back on their purchase of this Metal Links band.

Google is set to announce officially its Pixel Watch 2 at a special event on October 4, 2023, and the design looks to be the same so this Metal Links band will likely still fit.