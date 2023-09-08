Google Shows Off Pixel Watch 2 Early [VIDEO]

After showing off the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro ahead of its early October special event, the company has now taken the wraps off its Pixel Watch 2.

“You’re in for a good time,” said Google in its 15-second teaser. The video reveals a design similar to the first Pixel Watch.

Google is set to hold its Made by Google special event on October 4, 2023, starting at 7am PT/10am ET. These early reveals look to get ahead of Apple’s special event set for September 12, 2023.