Hermès Removes all Apple Watches and Bands From Website Prior to ‘Wonderlust’ Event

Apple partner Hermès has seemingly removed all Apple Watch products and bands from its website, unexpectedly. Of course, this comes a day prior to the Apple ‘Wonderlust’ event, due to take place on September 12th.

Currently, the Hermès landing page for Apple Watch and its bands no longer shows any products. Instead, the page shows a message reading, “Oops! Sorry, we currently do not have any item that match your search.” Seemingly, any products under the “Apple Watch Hermès” catalogue and in the “Jewelry and Watches” section no longer exist. That said, navigating over to the online Apple store in Canada, the website does still show “Apple Watch Hermès” products. There are currently quite a few products still in stock.

It’s currently unknown why Hermès has removed all Apple Watch products from its website. Originally, this discovery was made by Parker Ortolani. Interestingly enough, the Hermès website does still show listings for AirTag, AirPods, and iPhone 12 cases.

One theory is that ahead of the Wonderlust event, the partnership between Apple and Hermès is beginning to end. Last week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is beginning to move away fro the use of leather for both the iPhone 15 case as well as Apple Watch bands. At the time, Gurman stated that it was ” unclear how this impacts the Hermes partnership.”

A sample/replica of the new leather-free iPhone 15 case. I am expecting Apple to begin moving away from leather on its Apple Watch bands as well, but unclear how this impacts the Hermes partnership (I would assume it does not). https://t.co/dUA36mX2BL — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 5, 2023

The other possibility, and one that is more likely is that the Hermès website is undergoing a product refresh. With reports of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 being revealed at the upcoming event, Hermès may be preparing the site for new accessories and products. If so, Apple’s leather-free initiative could be reflected on Hermès’ site with new luxury bands available.