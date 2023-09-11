iPhone Mini May be Shelved After Upcoming Apple ‘Wonderlust’ Event

Apple may be looking to sunset its iPhone mini following its upcoming ‘Wonderlust’ event this week. This small, entry-level device has been readily supported since the introduction of the iPhone 12 mini in 2020.

It’s being reported that Apple’s US stock of the iPhone 13 mini is running exceedingly low. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the American Apple website is currently showing shipping estimates of two to three weeks. For some models, Apple is estimating it may take upwards of eight weeks to deliver. In Canada, the Apple website is showing similar delivery estimates.

As Apple is showing no immediate signs of investing in further stock, speculations have begun to arise. If iPhone mini stock does run dry, Apple may be looking to sunset the 5.4-inch device from its catalogue.

What was interesting was that Apple never did launch an iPhone 14 mini last year. Instead, the Cupertino company continued to support and supply the iPhone 13 mini. In Canada, the iPhone 13 mini starts at $849.

It may be due to a disparity in popularity. Of course, there is a user base that prefers a smaller, more compact device. However, given that Apple continues to support its flagship models, including the larger Pro, and Pro Max, there may be less demand for the iPhone mini. As it appears, those who prefer the smaller package may have to opt for the iPhone SE series.

Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event is taking place on September 12th. Here, the lineup of iPhone 15 devices is expected to be revealed. This likely means that the company will reveal the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It’s unknown whether Apple will make a formal announcement of the rumoured iPhone mini discontinuation. Alternatively, the company may quietly sell the remainder of its stock prior to pulling it from the line.