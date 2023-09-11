Nintendo Announces End of New Content for Mario Kart Tour

Nintendo and DeNA have officially confirmed the conclusion of new content development for the mobile game Mario Kart Tour, four years after its initial launch, VGC News is reporting.

In a message addressed to players, the companies stated that after the upcoming “Anniversary Tour,” set to commence on September 20, all future seasons will recycle content from previous tours.

The message said, “No new courses, drivers, karts, or gliders will be added following the Battle Tour starting 04/10/2023.” It concluded with, “We hope you continue to enjoy playing Mario Kart Tour.”

The announcement has also led to speculation about the potential release of the sixth and final DLC wave for the Nintendo Switch title, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as the two games have frequently shared new course releases.

The decision to halt new content for Mario Kart Tour reflects Nintendo’s diminishing emphasis on mobile gaming.

In contrast to publishers like Activision and Take-Two, where mobile games often constitute over half of annual revenues, Nintendo’s mobile games have contributed only a small fraction to its earnings since it entered the mobile gaming market in 2016.

Out of the eight major mobile games released by Nintendo, five have now ceased receiving support, including Mario Kart Tour.

Fire Emblem Heroes, which has generated over $810 million of Nintendo’s estimated $1.5 billion in mobile game revenue, remains Nintendo’s most successful mobile game, with a monthly income of around $5 million.

Mario Kart Tour recently surpassed Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp to become Nintendo’s second-highest-grossing mobile game. It has accumulated approximately $243 million from 230 million downloads and continues to generate around $2 million each month.

In October 2022, Nintendo and DeNA removed a contentious gacha mechanic from Mario Kart Tour, resulting in an estimated monthly earnings decrease of $1 million.

Meanwhile, Nintendo recently offered an exclusive sneak peek of their highly-anticipated Switch 2 to developers during Gamescom in Cologne, offering impressive tech demos showcasing the system’s capabilities.