Nintendo Wows Developers with Switch 2 Preview at Gamescom

Usman Qureshi
10 seconds ago

In a surprise move, Nintendo offered an exclusive sneak peek of their highly-anticipated Switch 2 to developers during Gamescom in Cologne last month, Eurogamer is reporting.

Nintendo Swithc 2 Preview

While attendees at the public Gamescom showfloor enjoyed playing Pikmin 4 and Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, behind closed doors, Nintendo had something even more exciting in store.

According to the source, developer presentations for the Switch 2 were held behind closed doors, where partners were treated to impressive tech demos showcasing the system’s capabilities.

One of the standout demos showcased a revamped version of the iconic Switch launch title, “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

This tech demo highlighted the Switch 2’s enhanced performance, although it’s essential to clarify that this doesn’t confirm a re-release of the game.

Nintendo has remained tight-lipped about its plans for the inevitable successor to the Switch, but industry insiders widely anticipate its release sometime in 2024.

The fact that the company is now sharing it with external developers has fueled speculations about the system’s impending launch.

Nintendo switch 1598515028

A recent report also aligns with this anticipation, suggesting that the Switch 2 is slated for a late release next year, with development kits already in the hands of key partners.

In the public domain, Nintendo has announced a robust lineup of games to support the current Switch throughout 2023 and the early part of 2024.

Gamers can look forward to titles like “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” a remake of “Super Mario RPG,” and a new installment in the “WarioWare” series.

Nintendo declined to provide any comments when approached for a response regarding their Switch 2 unveiling at Gamescom.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Stream 2023-24 NFL Games in Canada Live on DAZN

Canadian football fans have a reason to cheer as the National Football League (NFL) makes its return on the DAZN platform. For the upcoming 2023/24 season, DAZN will exclusively broadcast the full roster of NFL games in Canada. Subscribers will gain live and on-demand access to each NFL game from the first week all the...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Google Search Marks 25 Years: A Look Back

Google recently celebrated its 25th year in the search engine industry. Over a quarter of a century, Google Search has evolved with numerous features, making it easier for users to access the exact information they need. Starting out as just another search engine, Google soon dominated the market with its superior algorithm that connected users...
John Quintet
3 hours ago

You Can Stream Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ on Disney+ Next Week

Disney+ announced yesterday that its latest original feature film, "Elemental," will begin streaming on September 13th. Alongside the main feature, viewers can also expect the making-of documentary titled "Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental" and a Pixar short film, "Carl’s Date," centred around the beloved character, Dug. "Elemental,” is a top-10 grossing film of 2023...
John Quintet
4 hours ago