Nintendo Wows Developers with Switch 2 Preview at Gamescom

In a surprise move, Nintendo offered an exclusive sneak peek of their highly-anticipated Switch 2 to developers during Gamescom in Cologne last month, Eurogamer is reporting.

While attendees at the public Gamescom showfloor enjoyed playing Pikmin 4 and Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, behind closed doors, Nintendo had something even more exciting in store.

According to the source, developer presentations for the Switch 2 were held behind closed doors, where partners were treated to impressive tech demos showcasing the system’s capabilities.

One of the standout demos showcased a revamped version of the iconic Switch launch title, “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

This tech demo highlighted the Switch 2’s enhanced performance, although it’s essential to clarify that this doesn’t confirm a re-release of the game.

Nintendo has remained tight-lipped about its plans for the inevitable successor to the Switch, but industry insiders widely anticipate its release sometime in 2024.

The fact that the company is now sharing it with external developers has fueled speculations about the system’s impending launch.

A recent report also aligns with this anticipation, suggesting that the Switch 2 is slated for a late release next year, with development kits already in the hands of key partners.

In the public domain, Nintendo has announced a robust lineup of games to support the current Switch throughout 2023 and the early part of 2024.

Gamers can look forward to titles like “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” a remake of “Super Mario RPG,” and a new installment in the “WarioWare” series.

Nintendo declined to provide any comments when approached for a response regarding their Switch 2 unveiling at Gamescom.