WhatsApp Teases Chat Interoperability in Latest Beta Release

In a bid to comply with new European Union (EU) regulations, WhatsApp is introducing a range of updates in its latest beta version, 2.23.19.8, available for Android users via the Google Play Beta Program.

The most noteworthy addition in this update is WhatsApp’s efforts to support chat interoperability, as mandated by the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

This act brings stringent regulations to major tech companies, requiring them to enable users to communicate across different messaging apps.

WhatsApp falls within the DMA’s criteria as a significant tech platform with a substantial user base. The latest beta release showcases the platform’s commitment to adhering to these new regulations.

The above screenshot reveals a new section dedicated to these regulations, although it is currently inaccessible to users as it is still under development. This section signifies WhatsApp’s ongoing work to align its services with the DMA within the mandated 6-month period.

While the focus is primarily on the European Union, it remains uncertain whether this feature will extend to non-EU countries.

The concept of interoperability is pivotal, as it will enable users on different messaging apps to contact WhatsApp users without requiring a WhatsApp account.

Although technical details are scarce at this early stage, WhatsApp commits to preserving end-to-end encryption in interoperable messaging systems.

Users may also have the option to opt out, as outlined in Article 7 of the regulations.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is actively working on third-party chat support, a feature expected in future updates. More information will be shared as it becomes available.