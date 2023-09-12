Apple Surpasses 90% Clean Energy Commitment in Global Supply Chain

Apple has today revealed that over 300 of its suppliers are now on board with the mission to achieve 100% clean energy use for their Apple production by 2030.

This announcement marks substantial progress in Apple’s Supplier Clean Energy Program, with more than 50 suppliers from the United States, Europe, and Asia recently committing to this eco-friendly initiative.

Notably, these suppliers now represent over 90% of Apple’s direct manufacturing expenditures.

This development brings Apple one step closer to realizing its ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality across all its products by 2030.

Sarah Chandler, Apple’s VP of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation, emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change, stating, “As we experience record temperatures and devastating storms, we all have an urgent responsibility to reduce emissions and protect against the worst impacts of climate change.”

Apple has already achieved carbon neutrality for its global corporate operations since 2020. Now, the company is focused on a science-based target to reduce emissions by 75 percent by the end of this decade.

Manufacturing currently represents the single largest source of emissions in Apple’s carbon footprint, making the transition to 100% clean energy a pivotal driver in the company’s mission to make all its products carbon neutral.

Suppliers operating in 28 different countries have pledged to bring more than 20 gigawatts of renewable energy online through Apple’s Supplier Clean Energy Program.

Among the newly committed partners are key players in advanced manufacturing technologies such as Skyworks Solutions, Analog Devices, Cirrus Logic, and Renesas Electronics.

In South Korea, the number of participating suppliers has surged by nearly 30 percent in 2023, reaching 23, while 14 more Chinese companies have pledged to use clean energy since April 2023, including Jingmen GEM, a key supplier of recycled materials used in Apple products.

In Europe, 34 suppliers, including Sappi Limited, LeMur, and Schoeller Textil AG, have recently joined the initiative.

As a result of these environmental efforts, Apple has managed to reduce its overall emissions by more than 45% since 2015, despite the company’s continued growth.