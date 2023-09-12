Apple Introduces New iCloud+ Storage Plans

Apple has announced the expansion of its iCloud+ storage solutions, unveiling two new plans set to be available from September 18.

These include a 6TB option priced at $29.99 USD monthly and a hefty 12TB offering for $59.99 USD each month. Aimed at users boasting expansive photo and video collections, or those capitalizing on the Family Sharing feature, these plans are designed to provide ample space for safeguarding files, pictures, videos, and more.

Subscribers to iCloud+ get exclusive access to a slew of premium features: Private Relay, Hide My Email, Custom Email Domains, and HomeKit Secure Video support, to name a few.

For reference, the existing Canadian iCloud+ storage pricing stands at $1.29 for 50GB, $3.99 for 200GB, and $12.99 for 2TB. We’ll update this story when Canadian pricing for these new storage plans is available.