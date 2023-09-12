Apple’s USB-C to Lightning Adapter Costs $39 in Canada

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

Usb c to lightning

Apple ditched its legacy Lightning adapter today on the iPhone, debuting USB-C for the first time, a move likely fast-tracked to satisfy EU regulators.

Inside iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro boxes is a single USB-C charging cable. No power adapter or EarPods are available, as part of Apple’s green goals. A USB-C to Lightning Adapter is not included either as you’ll need to fork out $39 CAD on Apple.ca to keep using your Lightning accessories.

“As part of our efforts to reach carbon neutrality by 2030, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max do not include a power adapter or EarPods. Included in the box is a USB‑C Charge Cable that supports fast charging and is compatible with USB‑C power adapters and computer ports,” says Apple.

“We encourage you to use any compatible USB‑C power adapter. If you need a new Apple power adapter or headphones, they are available for purchase,” noted the company.

You can always find a cheaper third-party USB-C charger on Amazon.ca.

