Apple Watch Series 9 Canadian Pricing Increases, Pre-Order Now

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

apple watch series 9

Today, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 9, marking advancements in the globally best-selling watch and a major environmental achievement.

The Series 9, powered by the new S9 SiP, boasts enhanced performance, a new intuitive double-tap feature, an improved display brightness, a quicker Siri now equipped to handle health data directly on the device, Precision Finding for iPhones, and more. It operates on watchOS 10, introducing revamped apps, the innovative Smart Stack, fresh watch faces, added cycling and hiking functionalities, and mental health support tools.

In a significant move towards Apple’s 2030 carbon-neutral goal across its operations, manufacturing, and product life cycle, customers can now opt for a carbon-neutral variant of any Apple Watch in the lineup. Orders for the new Apple Watch series are open today, with availability starting on Friday, September 22.

Here’s Canadian pricing for the Apple Watch Series 9…

Aluminum Casing ($20 increase across the board)

Stainless Steel Casing, includes Cellular Connectivity (no price increases)

You can click here to pre-order your Apple Watch Series 9 on Apple.ca.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Announced by Apple

Apple has introduced the Watch Ultra 2, continuing its legacy of cutting-edge technology and sustainability. At its core lies the S9 SiP, retaining all the new features associated with this powerhouse. The display has been amped up to a stunning 3000 nits brightness, ensuring optimal readability even in direct sunlight. An innovative modular ultra watch...
John Quintet
2 hours ago

Apple Watch Series 9 Announced by Apple

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 9, the successor to the acclaimed Apple Watch Series 8 from the previous year. At the heart of this new Apple Watch is the new S9 chip, packed with a whopping 5.6 billion transistors. This power boost brings forth a GPU that's 30% faster than before, ensuring that...
Gary Ng
3 hours ago