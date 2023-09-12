Apple Watch Series 9 Canadian Pricing Increases, Pre-Order Now

Today, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 9, marking advancements in the globally best-selling watch and a major environmental achievement.

The Series 9, powered by the new S9 SiP, boasts enhanced performance, a new intuitive double-tap feature, an improved display brightness, a quicker Siri now equipped to handle health data directly on the device, Precision Finding for iPhones, and more. It operates on watchOS 10, introducing revamped apps, the innovative Smart Stack, fresh watch faces, added cycling and hiking functionalities, and mental health support tools.

In a significant move towards Apple’s 2030 carbon-neutral goal across its operations, manufacturing, and product life cycle, customers can now opt for a carbon-neutral variant of any Apple Watch in the lineup. Orders for the new Apple Watch series are open today, with availability starting on Friday, September 22.

Here’s Canadian pricing for the Apple Watch Series 9…

Aluminum Casing ($20 increase across the board)

Stainless Steel Casing, includes Cellular Connectivity (no price increases)

You can click here to pre-order your Apple Watch Series 9 on Apple.ca.