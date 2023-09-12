Apple Watch Series 9 Announced by Apple

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 9, the successor to the acclaimed Apple Watch Series 8 from the previous year.

At the heart of this new Apple Watch is the new S9 chip, packed with a whopping 5.6 billion transistors. This power boost brings forth a GPU that’s 30% faster than before, ensuring that animations are fluid and smooth. With its 4-core neural engine, the device operates at speeds up to twice as fast as its predecessor. Users can also relish the all-day, 18-hour battery life that the Series 9 promises.

Siri has seen significant enhancements too; requests are now processed directly on the watch, making interactions quicker and more secure without the need to connect to the cloud. This on-device approach means dictation accuracy has been improved by up to 25% in comparison to the Series 8.

Apple Watch Series 9 also introduces the “Siri + Health” feature, available later this year in English and Mandarin. With it, users can inquire about their sleep quality or other health metrics, and even log health data through voice commands. In terms of display, the Series 9 shines bright with up to 2000 nits, yet can also be as subtle as 1 nit in dark surroundings.

Also new is a Double Tap feature coming next month. You tap your fingers to answer a call, for example. The gesture also works to end a call. It’s made so that you can control Apple Watch without needing your other hand. Works for music, alarms, and also the smart stack and also access widgets. It’s powered by the new neural engine in the S9 chip.

Aluminum case colours include pink, starlight, midnight, silver and Product RED. Stainless steel case colours include steel, gold and black.

Apple’s new Watch Series 9 emphasizes environmental commitment. Constructed from 100% recycled materials like aluminum, gold, and copper, it also incorporates a battery with 100% recycled cobalt.

The Sport Loop band uses 82% recycled yarn, and the entire watch’s production runs on clean electricity. Packaging for the Series 9 is compact, 100% fibre-based, allowing 20% more watches per shipment and favouring ocean freight over air. This approach has cut the watch’s carbon footprint by 78%.

Impressively, the Series 9 is Apple’s first carbon-neutral product, a fact certified independently and signified by a ‘Carbon Neutral’ logo. Apple has also ceased using leather, introducing the FineWoven Watch Bands, made from 68% recycled content and available in two new colours.

…developing, more to follow