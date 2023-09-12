Apple Watch Ultra 2 Announced by Apple

Apple has introduced the Watch Ultra 2, continuing its legacy of cutting-edge technology and sustainability. At its core lies the S9 SiP, retaining all the new features associated with this powerhouse. The display has been amped up to a stunning 3000 nits brightness, ensuring optimal readability even in direct sunlight.

An innovative modular ultra watch face is now available, and a night mode that activates automatically ensures a seamless user experience. With a robust 36-hour battery life and up to 72 hours in low power mode, the Ultra 2 offers consistent longevity, in line with its predecessor. A noteworthy highlight is the increased commitment to eco-friendliness; the watch now boasts 95% recycled titanium, up from the previous year.

Models with either the Alpine or Trail Loop are carbon-neutral, aligning with Apple’s green initiatives. Adventure enthusiasts will appreciate the impressive elevation range of 500 to 9000 meters and the ability to log depth sessions. Additionally, the SE model, when paired with the Sport Loop, achieves carbon neutrality, further cementing Apple’s commitment to the environment.

