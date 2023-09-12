Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Apple Watch Ultra: What’s New?

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on Tuesday, a successor to the Apple Watch Ultra from 2022, with several key updates and new features. Both watches aim to serve as versatile tools for adventure, endurance, and exploration, but the Ultra 2 brings additional capabilities and improvements.

Core Features

S9 SiP Chip : The Ultra 2 is powered by Apple’s new S9 SiP chip, offering systemwide improvements and new features like on-device Siri. The original Ultra did not have on-device Siri capabilities.

: The Ultra 2 is powered by Apple’s new S9 SiP chip, offering systemwide improvements and new features like on-device Siri. The original Ultra did not have on-device Siri capabilities. Battery Life : Both watches offer a 36-hour battery life during normal use. However, the Ultra 2 can extend up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode, compared to the Ultra’s 60 hours.

: Both watches offer a 36-hour battery life during normal use. However, the Ultra 2 can extend up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode, compared to the Ultra’s 60 hours. Storage: Apple Watch Ultra 2 now has 64GB, versus 32GB for the original Apple Watch Ultra.

User Interface and Display

Double Tap Gesture : Exclusive to the Ultra 2, this new gesture allows users to control the watch using just one hand, without touching the display.

: Exclusive to the Ultra 2, this new gesture allows users to control the watch using just one hand, without touching the display. Display Brightness : The Ultra 2 features a maximum brightness of 3000 nits, 50% brighter than the Ultra’s 2000 nits. Ultra 2 can go down to 1 nit.

: The Ultra 2 features a maximum brightness of 3000 nits, 50% brighter than the Ultra’s 2000 nits. Ultra 2 can go down to 1 nit. Resolution: Both models feature a 49mm case size, a screen resolution of 410 by 502 pixels, and a display area of 1185 sq mm.

Environmental Milestones

Carbon Neutral Option: The Ultra 2 offers a carbon neutral option for the first time, aligning with Apple’s 2030 carbon neutrality goal. The original Ultra was designed to minimize its environmental impact but did not offer a carbon neutral option.

Advanced Features

Altitude Range : The Ultra 2 has an expanded altitude range, from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters above. The original Ultra did not specify an altitude range.

: The Ultra 2 has an expanded altitude range, from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters above. The original Ultra did not specify an altitude range. Precision Finding for iPhone: The Ultra 2 includes a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that enables Precision Finding for the iPhone 15 family.

Water Sports and Diving

Oceanic+ App: The Ultra 2 is updated for extreme water sports and now also supports freediving, in addition to recreational scuba diving to 40 meters. The original Ultra did not support freediving.

Siri and Health Data

On-Device Siri : Exclusive to the Ultra 2, Siri requests can now be processed on the device for quicker and more reliable responses.

: Exclusive to the Ultra 2, Siri requests can now be processed on the device for quicker and more reliable responses. Health Data Logging: The Ultra 2 allows Siri to be used for logging health data such as weight and body temperature. The original Ultra did not have this feature.

New Watch Face and Bands

Modular Ultra Watch Face : The Ultra 2 introduces a new watch face designed to take advantage of its large display, leveraging pixels right to the edge.

: The Ultra 2 introduces a new watch face designed to take advantage of its large display, leveraging pixels right to the edge. New Band Colors: Both watches offer Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band, but the Ultra 2 introduces new colors and ensures that the bands are carbon neutral and contain over 30% recycled content.

Availability and Price

Order and Release Date: Apple Watch Ultra 2 pre-orders are available now, with a launch set for Friday, September 22. Price remains from $1,099 CAD.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 builds on the capabilities of its predecessor, but this is definitely a minor upgrade and is another update to attract new Apple Watch Ultra customers this holiday season.