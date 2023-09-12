Hayu Reality TV Service Now on Videotron 

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Quebecor’s Videotron has added NBCUniversal’s reality TV streaming platform, Hayu, to its Helix offering, giving its customers in Québec direct access to the service.

This collaboration lets Videotron users enjoy more than 300 reality series, including popular shows like “Love Island,” “Vanderpump Rules,” and exclusive content such as “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Hayu, marking its fifth year in the market, has seen substantial growth since its Canadian debut in 2018. This new partnership with Videotron further extends Hayu’s reach across the country. Canadian viewers can access the platform on various devices, including mobiles, tablets, laptops, connected TVs, and selected gaming consoles.

“Hayu has had remarkable, rapid growth across Canada since first launching in Canada in 2018. We’re thrilled to now partner with Videotron, enabling reality TV fans in Québec and across Eastern Ontario greater access to top reality content,” said Hendrik McDermott, MD of EMEA Networks at Hayu & International DTC, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Videotron users can access Hayu directly through their existing accounts and utilize the Helix voice command feature on their remote to control the service. Existing Hayu subscribers can integrate their subscriptions for an uninterrupted viewing experience.

Hayu costs $6.99 CAD per month in Canada, with a seven-day free trial available for new users.

