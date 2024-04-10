Fizz Launches New Plans with Intro Pricing, Beta Test Ends

Videotron’s Fizz has ended its beta test which lasted four months and was available in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia, beyond Quebec.

Today, Fizz said its beta test “was successful” and is now ready to expand the service to more Canadians in the coming months. The 100% digital service is now available to over 21 million Canadians.

“We are grateful to the thousands of beta testers who were the first to experience Fizz outside Québec,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “They have influenced the development of our plans, our technology and our services, enabling us to bring Fizz at its best to more consumers across Canada. I thank our many testers for being part of this exciting development in the telecom industry.”

With the end of the beta period, new intro pricing is available starting from $14 per month (for a texting/calling plan). The new plans have no end dates so you get to keep the plan and price “for as long as you want.”

Fizz says beta testers will get to keep their discounted rates for six months after the start of their subscription, as a token of their gratitude.

Check out the following plans available from Fizz now (with voicemail, unlimited texts/minutes):

$19/2GB

$21/3GB

$22/6GB

$23/10GB

$25/20GB

$27/30GB

$29/40GB

$35/60GB

Adding Canada-US coverage is an extra $4/month add-on.

Fizz also announced (what we previously told you already) that its SIM cards are available at Circle K stores in B.C. and Alberta (139 locations), with more locations coming in the following weeks.

Did you sign up with Fizz? How are you finding coverage in your area?