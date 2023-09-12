How to Watch Apple’s iPhone 15 ‘Wonderlust’ Event

Today, Apple is hosting its annual September keynote. Dubbed the ‘Wonderlust’ event, Apple is poised to reveal the anticipated iPhone 15 series amongst other devices.

Historically, Apple’s September event is the one consumers want to keep their eye on. Each year, the new flagship mobile devices are shown and given release dates close in proximity. This year, the iPhone 15 is likely to lead the charge. However, it’s also strongly believed Apple is due to reveal the new Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and more.

Check out more details on what to expect from Apple’s upcoming event.

If you’re eager to watch the keynote live, Apple will be live-streaming the event from its Cupertino campus. Here’s how to tune in and not miss a single announcement.

Apple’s Wonderlust event begins at 1 PM ET/ 10 AM PT. Typically, the live events span a run time of over 60 minutes. There’s no word on how long the Wonderlust event will actually be, however.

The livestream will be available on Apple’s YouTube channel. You can set a reminder to be notified prior to showtime. You can also watch on the Apple Events webpage, where an ‘Add to your calendar’ option is there for your convenience. Additionally, you can watch via the Apple TV app.

For more info on the announcements, stay tuned to iPhone in Canada where we’ll have all the details throughout the day.