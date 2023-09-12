How to Watch Apple’s iPhone 15 ‘Wonderlust’ Event

Steve Vegvari
2 hours ago

Today, Apple is hosting its annual September keynote. Dubbed the ‘Wonderlust’ event, Apple is poised to reveal the anticipated iPhone 15 series amongst other devices.

Historically, Apple’s September event is the one consumers want to keep their eye on. Each year, the new flagship mobile devices are shown and given release dates close in proximity. This year, the iPhone 15 is likely to lead the charge. However, it’s also strongly believed Apple is due to reveal the new Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and more.

Check out more details on what to expect from Apple’s upcoming event.

If you’re eager to watch the keynote live, Apple will be live-streaming the event from its Cupertino campus. Here’s how to tune in and not miss a single announcement.

YouTube video

Apple’s Wonderlust event begins at 1 PM ET/ 10 AM PT. Typically, the live events span a run time of over 60 minutes. There’s no word on how long the Wonderlust event will actually be, however.

The livestream will be available on Apple’s YouTube channel. You can set a reminder to be notified prior to showtime. You can also watch on the Apple Events webpage, where an ‘Add to your calendar’ option is there for your convenience. Additionally, you can watch via the Apple TV app.

For more info on the announcements, stay tuned to iPhone in Canada where we’ll have all the details throughout the day.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Apple Watch

2023 Apple Watch Line Up Features and Updates: What to Expect

According to insider information from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple customers can expect some more updates in the forthcoming Apple Watch lineup, to be revealed at the company’s September 12 special event. The tech giant is reportedly gearing up to introduce the Apple Watch Series 9, available in the existing 41-millimetre and 45-millimetre sizes, and a...
John Quintet
4 days ago

Apple May Ditch Leather for iPhone Cases and Watch Bands

Yesterday longtime leaker Sonny Dickson shared a short hands-on video of what claims to be the rumoured ‘FineWoven’ case for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 line up. Many suspect Apple is set to shift away from leather iPhone cases as part of an environmental shift. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman commented on Dickson’s video shared on X,...
Gary Ng
7 days ago