iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: What You Need to Know

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, featuring groundbreaking features, a lightweight aerospace-grade titanium design, and significant improvements in performance and photography.

Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices:

Aerospace-Grade Titanium Design

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, respectively, and boast a strong yet lightweight titanium design, a first in iPhone history. This premium alloy, known for its use in spacecraft, makes these models the lightest in the Pro lineup.

Both phones feature contoured edges, a refined brush texture, and the thinnest borders ever seen on an iPhone. Apple says the new design improves durability, combining the strength of titanium, tough back glass, and a Ceramic Shield on the front.

A groundbreaking thermo-mechanical process binds titanium bands to a substructure made entirely from recycled aluminum, ensuring remarkable strength and thermal dissipation.

Introducing the Action Button

Replacing the traditional ring/silent switch is the all-new Action button, offering various functions, such as accessing the camera, flashlight, Voice Memos, Focus modes, Translate, and accessibility features.

The new button offers a press-and-hold gesture with haptic feedback for precise control.

A17 Pro Chip: The Powerhouse

The iPhone 15 Pro series is powered by the A17 Pro, the world’s first 3-nanometer chip, setting new standards in performance.

The CPU is up to 10 percent faster, the Neural Engine is 2x faster, and the pro-class GPU is 20 percent faster, boasting a 6-core design for peak performance and energy efficiency.

Hardware-accelerated ray tracing enhances graphics, providing immersive AR applications and gaming experiences. iPhone 15 Pro offers console-level gaming with titles like Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Death Stranding, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Pro Camera System Enhancements

The advanced camera systems on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max offer the equivalent of seven pro lenses, driven by the A17 Pro chip.

The 48MP Main camera system, exclusive to the Pro lineup, supports a new 24MP super-high-resolution default, ideal for stunning image quality and efficient storage.

Users can switch between three popular focal lengths (24 mm, 28 mm, and 35 mm) and even set one as the default. ProRAW and HEIF images with 48MP resolution are also supported. The iPhone 15 Pro Max introduces a groundbreaking 5x Telephoto camera, offering the longest optical zoom ever on an iPhone.

The new generation of portraits on these iPhones offers sharper detail, vivid colors, and improved low-light performance. Users can capture portraits without switching to Portrait mode, as depth information is captured automatically. Users can adjust the focus point after taking a photo, enhancing creative control.

Enhanced Night Mode and Smart HDR

Night mode now offers sharper details and more vivid colors, powered by the Photonic Engine and supporting Night mode portraits. Smart HDR delivers true-to-life renderings, brighter highlights, richer midtones, and deeper shadows. It’s also available for third-party apps.

Pro Workflows and Video Capabilities

iPhone 15 Pro models offer up to 20x faster transfer speeds with optional USB 3 cables, ideal for pro workflows. ProRes video recording can be done directly to external storage, enabling recording options up to 4K at 60 fps HDR. iPhone 15 Pro also introduces Log encoding and supports ACES, a global color workflow standard.

Wireless Performance and Connectivity

The USB-C connector is now standard, offering charging and data transfer capabilities across various Apple devices. Both models feature the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, enabling extended range Precision Finding in crowded places. They also support Wi-Fi 6E and introduce Thread-enabled smartphones for enhanced connectivity.

Safety Capabilities and Roadside Assistance

iPhone 15 Pro models offer critical safety features, including Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite. They introduce Roadside Assistance via satellite, allowing users to connect with AAA in areas with no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

iOS 17: More Personal and Intuitive

The devices run on iOS 17, offering features like Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, enhanced Messages, NameDrop for easy sharing, StandBy mode for information at a glance, interactive widgets, and more.

Pricing and Availability

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes.

Pre-orders begin Friday, September 15, with availability beginning Friday, September 22.

Canadian pricing for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is as follows:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

As you can see, there’s a minimum $50 price increase for iPhone 15 Pro / 15 Pro Max devices compared to last year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.