iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Specs, Prices, Differences

Gosh, that was a relatively ‘short’ Apple special event for September, right? Just another tick-tock upgrade cycle from Apple, ready to snatch your wallet. When it comes to iPhone 15 Pro versus iPhone 14 Pro–which one should you buy? Here are some differences when it comes to specs, pricing and more. Check it out below…

Colours

iPhone 15 Pro:

Natural Titanium

Blue Titanium

White Titanium

Black Titanium

iPhone 14 Pro:

Deep Purple

Gold

Silver

Space Black

Build and Design

iPhone 15 Pro:

Titanium with textured matte glass back

Action button

iPhone 14 Pro:

Stainless steel with textured matte glass back

Ring/Silent switch

Processor

iPhone 15 Pro:

A17 Pro chip

6-core CPU, 6-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine

iPhone 14 Pro:

A16 Bionic chip

6-core CPU, 5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine

Camera

iPhone 15 Pro:

48MP Main Ultra Wide Telephoto

Super-high-resolution photos (24MP and 48MP)

Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control

Academy Colour Encoding System

iPhone 14 Pro:

48MP Main Ultra Wide Telephoto

Super-high-resolution photos (48MP)

Portrait mode with Focus and Depth Control

Other Features

iPhone 15 Pro:

Emergency SOS via satellite

Crash Detection

USB-C with support for USB 3 (up to 20x faster transfers)

Wi-Fi 6E

Second-gen Ultra Wideband chip

Thread networking technology

iPhone 14 Pro:

Emergency SOS via satellite

Crash Detection

Lightning port with support for USB 2

Wi-Fi 6

Ultra Wideband chip

Physical Dimensions:

iPhone 15 Pro:

Height: 146.6 mm

Width: 70.6 mm

Depth: 8.25 mm

Weight: 187 grams

iPhone 14 Pro:

Height: 147.5 mm

Width: 71.5 mm

Depth: 7.85 mm

Weight: 206 grams

Durability:

Both phones have:

Ceramic Shield front (claimed to be tougher than any smartphone glass)

Water resistance to a depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes

However, the iPhone 15 Pro boasts aerospace-grade titanium, while the iPhone 14 Pro uses surgical-grade stainless steel.

Compatibility:

Both phones are compatible with MagSafe cases, wallets, wireless chargers, etc.

Display:

Both phones have:

Super Retina XDR display

6.1-inch all-screen OLED

Dynamic Island

ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz

Always-On display

Battery life:

same across the board at up to 23 hours of video playback; 20 hours streamed video and up to 75 hours audio playback

Price:

iPhone 15 Pro: Starting at $1449

Starting at $1449 iPhone 14 Pro: Starting at $1129

In summary, the iPhone 15 Pro offers a newer chip, different build materials, additional colour options, enhanced camera features, and a transition from Lightning to USB-C. Depending on personal preferences and needs, these differences might justify the price increase for some users. Seriously though, if you’re upgrading from last year, it’s not a huge change, other than your wallet getting a bit lighter. Are you ready to pay for titanium and USB-C (most will slap their iPhones into cases on day one anyways).

iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders kick off this Friday and the new phones launch on September 22, 2023.