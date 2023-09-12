iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Specs, Prices, Differences

So you’ve seen all of Apple’s marketing today for its new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Which one should you buy when it comes specs, prices and differences? Here’s a quick breakdown of the iPhone 15 compared to the iPhone 14 to give you an idea of what’s really changed.
iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14
Colours:
iPhone 15: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black
iPhone 14: Blue, Purple, Yellow, Midnight, Starlight, Product Red
Price:
iPhone 15: Starting at $1129
iPhone 14: Starting at $999
Display:
Both have a 6.1″ Super Retina XDR display
iPhone 15 has a 2556-by-1179-pixel resolution; iPhone 14 has a 2532-by-1170-pixel resolution.
iPhone 15 can reach a max brightness of 1000 nits (typical) and a peak brightness of 1600 nits (HDR) or 2000 nits (outdoor).
iPhone 14, in comparison, has an 800 nits max brightness (typical) and a peak brightness of 1200 nits (HDR).
Size & Weight:
iPhone 15: 147.6 mm height, 71.6 mm width, 7.80 mm depth, and weighs 171 grams
iPhone 14: 146.7 mm height, 71.5 mm width, 7.80 mm depth, and weighs 172 grams
Processor:
iPhone 15: A16 Bionic chip
iPhone 14: A15 Bionic chip
Both have a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine
Main Camera:
iPhone 15: Advanced dual-camera system with 48MP Main Ultra Wide and Super-high-resolution photos (24MP and 48MP). It has .5x, 1x, 2x Optical zoom options, and Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control
iPhone 14: Dual-camera system with 12MP Main Ultra Wide. It has .5x, 1x Optical zoom options.
Safety Features:
Both have Emergency SOS, Emergency SOS via satellite, and Crash Detection features.
Connectivity:
iPhone 15: USB-C and supports USB 2.
iPhone 14: Lightning and supports USB 2.
Both support 5G cellular and have other similar cellular and wireless technologies.
Front Camera:
Both have a TrueDepth front camera with 12MP photos and ƒ/1.9 aperture.
iPhone 15 uses Smart HDR 5 for photos while the iPhone 14 uses Smart HDR 4.
Other Features:
Both phones are water-resistant to a depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes.
Both are compatible with MagSafe accessories.
iPhone 15 introduces Dynamic Island as a new feature, which is not available in iPhone 14.
The iPhone 15 also has advantages in camera features, with the introduction of Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control, among others.
There aren’t groundbreaking changes when you compare iPhone 15 to iPhone 14. That’s given considering they are just one year apart. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your iPhone, buying the latest will last you longer, but iPhone 14 does have a nice price drop if you don’t need the newest tech.
