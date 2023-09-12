iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: All You Need to Know

Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come equipped with a handful of new features and performance upgrades, making them an attractive option for buyers looking to upgrade.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five great new colors i.e. pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

Let’s dive into the details of what you can expect from the new devices:

A Durable Design with an Impressive Display

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in two display sizes, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively, offering users a choice to suit their preferences. Both models feature the Dynamic Island, a unique way to interact with important alerts and Live Activities.

The Super Retina XDR display delivers exceptional quality for content consumption, whether you’re watching videos, streaming workouts on Apple Fitness+, or enjoying games.

Notably, the peak HDR brightness has been enhanced to reach up to 1600 nits, ensuring that HDR photos and videos look better than ever. Even in sunny conditions, the peak outdoor brightness reaches up to an impressive 2000 nits, twice as bright as the previous generation.

The design of the new models has been meticulously crafted. The back glass is not only visually appealing but also robust, thanks to a dual-ion exchange process and a textured matte finish.

The aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure boasts a new contoured edge, enhancing the device’s feel in your hand. Additionally, the Ceramic Shield front cover continues to offer unparalleled toughness, and both models are water- and dust-resistant.

A Powerful Camera for High-Resolution Photography

The camera system on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus has been upgraded to help users capture everyday moments and special memories in remarkable detail.

The 48MP Main camera is at the forefront of this innovation, allowing users to take sharp photos and videos while preserving fine details. With a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for fast autofocus, this camera ensures your shots are always on point.

Leveraging the power of computational photography, the Main camera now defaults to a 24MP super-high-resolution setting, offering superb image quality without excessive file sizes. Users can enjoy excellent image quality while efficiently storing and sharing their photos.

Another standout feature is the introduction of a 2x Telephoto option, providing users with three optical zoom levels (0.5x, 1x, 2x), a first for an iPhone dual-camera system.

The iPhone 15 lineup also brings advancements in portrait photography. Users can now capture detailed, vibrant portraits without needing to switch to Portrait mode.

Low-light photography has seen improvements with enhancements to Night mode, resulting in sharper details and richer colors. Smart HDR, which is now available to third-party apps, ensures that your photos have true-to-life skin tones, brighter highlights, and more vivid midtones and shadows.

A16 Bionic Chip: Exceptional Performance

Powering the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is the A16 Bionic chip, known for its speed and efficiency. With two high-performance cores that use 20 percent less power and four high-efficiency cores, the 6-core CPU offers faster performance than the previous generation while maintaining impressive battery life.

The 5-core GPU features 50 percent more memory bandwidth, ensuring smooth graphics performance for activities like streaming videos and gaming.

Enhanced Safety Features for Peace of Mind

The iPhone 15 lineup enhances safety capabilities with features like Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite. Emergency SOS via satellite, available in multiple countries and regions, has already proven its value in real-world situations. This safety service will soon expand to Spain and Switzerland.

Expanding on this innovative satellite infrastructure, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus introduce Roadside Assistance via satellite in the United States.

Robust Connection Capabilities

Both models of the iPhone 15 lineup feature a USB‑C connector, offering a universal standard for charging and data transfer. This connector allows users to charge various Apple devices, including iPhone, Mac, iPad, and the updated AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Users can also charge AirPods or Apple Watch directly from their iPhone.

Both models also include the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, which facilitates extended range connections between iPhone devices. This is particularly useful for Precision Finding in Find My friends, allowing iPhone 15 users to share their location and easily locate each other, even in crowded areas.

iPhone 15 models continue to offer high-quality 5G connectivity and improved audio quality during phone calls, including FaceTime and third-party apps. The Voice Isolation feature ensures clear communication in noisy environments.

Additionally, these models feature eSIM, a secure and convenient alternative to physical SIM cards, supported by over 295 carriers worldwide. This enables travelers to stay connected through affordable international roaming plans or prepaid eSIM options in over 50 countries and regions.

Featuring iOS 17

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come equipped with iOS 17, enhancing the personalization and intuitiveness of your iPhone. Notable features include Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, enhanced Messages with new stickers and transcription, NameDrop for easy content sharing, and StandBy mode for a customizable full-screen experience.

iOS 17 also introduces the Journal app, designed to help users practice gratitude through journaling. Improvements to autocorrect, Dictation, Private Browsing in Safari, password and passkey sharing with iCloud Keychain, pet recognition in Photos, and more are part of this comprehensive update.

Pricing and Availability

Customers in Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the U.K., the U.S., and more will be able to pre-order iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus beginning at 5 a.m. PDT this Friday, September 15, with availability beginning Friday, September 22.

Canadian pricing for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is as follows:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus