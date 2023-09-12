Spotify Launches ‘Daylist’ Ever-Changing Playlist Feature

Spotify has launched “daylist”, a new playlist feature designed to adapt to listeners’ changing moods throughout the day. This playlist adjusts frequently from sunrise to sunset, offering unique tracks tailored to users’ specific musical preferences at different times.

Based on users’ listening habits, “daylist” provides an array of specific playlists that capture distinct moments or days of the week. With each update, the playlist title, such as “thrillwave” or “happy dance”, hints at its thematic mood, aiding users in understanding and expressing their individual musical taste.

“Daylist” is currently available to both Free and Premium Spotify users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. Users can locate “daylist” on the Spotify mobile app in the “Made For You” section or by searching “daylist” on desktop and web versions.

Here’s what our “daylist” looks like with Spotify on Mac below. Apple Music needs to step up when it comes to features like this:

To retain a particular “daylist” iteration, users can save it to their library. However, they need to ensure they save it before the next update to prevent it from being overwritten. Furthermore, for those wishing to share their “daylist”, Spotify offers multiple sharing options, from screenshots to specially designed social media stickers.

“Our goal is to create delightful, personalized experiences for every user, and daylist allows you to enjoy the very best of your niche taste and ever-changing moods. happy dance energy friday morning, anyone?”, said Spotify on Tuesday.