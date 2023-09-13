Apple Satellite Roadside Assistance Coming to iPhone, But Not Canada

Owners of Apple’s iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Pro will soon be able to access a new feature called Roadside Assistance via Satellite when they find themselves in remote areas without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

The new feature was announced during Apple’s iPhone 15 event on Tuesday.

While Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite is available in Canada, the new Roadside Assistance feature will only be available in the United States (including Puerto Rico), leaving Canadian users behind.

The service allows users to text for help in situations such as being locked out of their car, experiencing a flat tire, or running out of fuel or charge. To use this feature, one must be outdoors with a clear view of the sky and horizon to connect to a satellite. The experience of sending or receiving messages via satellite differs from that of cellular communication.

The service is provided by AAA and covers four-wheeled, motor-driven cars and trucks. While the service is free for two years following the activation of eligible iPhone models, pricing information for non-members will be provided before help is dispatched.

To request assistance, users can go to the Messages app, tap the New Message button, and type “Roadside” in the address field. When in an area without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage, an option to request Roadside Assistance via satellite will appear. Users will then follow on-screen instructions to connect to a satellite and request help.

The feature requires iOS 17 or later and is not available on iPhones purchased in certain countries, including Armenia, Belarus, China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

While international travellers visiting the U.S. can use this feature, it remains unavailable in Canada. The feature will be available free for two years to iPhone 14 series and iPhone 15 series devices. At least you can rest assured if you’re stuck in the middle of no where in the U.S., but with an iPhone 14 series or iPhone 15 series device, you can get help with your car.

Apple recently announced it will be backing a series of satellite launches to further support its new satellite emergency services, with future launches being handled by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.