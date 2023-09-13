Watch Apple’s September iPhone 15 Event Promo Videos

Gary Ng
9 seconds ago

apple event videos

During Apple’s September iPhone event yesterday, the company unleashed new iPhone 15 series devices, along with Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods Pro with USB-C, and a carbon-neutral by 2030 goal. Each Apple event always includes promo videos and below you can catch them all.

The ‘Another Birthday’ video showcases how key iPhone and Apple Watch features are saving lives. The ‘Mother Nature’ video had CEO Tim Cook put on an Oscar-worthy performance but the video itself was a bit over-the-top, despite Apple’s lofty environmental goals.

Check out all the videos below:

iPhone + Apple Watch – Another Birthday

YouTube video

2030 Status – Mother Nature (was a bit cringey)

YouTube video

Apple Watch Series 9

YouTube video

iPhone 15

YouTube video

iPhone 15 Pro

YouTube video

AirPods Pro – Adaptive Audio

YouTube video

