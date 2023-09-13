Watch Apple’s September iPhone 15 Event Promo Videos

The ‘Another Birthday’ video showcases how key iPhone and Apple Watch features are saving lives. The ‘Mother Nature’ video had CEO Tim Cook put on an Oscar-worthy performance but the video itself was a bit over-the-top, despite Apple’s lofty environmental goals.
After yesterday’s announcement of the new iPhone 15 series line up, Apple shared a short teaser of Olivia Rodrigo’s music video for her single, “get him back!” shot entirely on the new iPhone 15 Pro. Apple said the video was shot "using features like Pro Res 4K Log and USB-C external drive compatibility. And 5x zoom...
Apple rolled out the Release Candidate (RC) version of its iOS 17 software yesterday, revealing a host of new camera features exclusive to the upcoming iPhone 15 series. The RC version is currently available to developers and beta testers, with the final version scheduled for release on Monday, September 18. New Camera Capabilities One of...