Hands-On with Apple Watch Series 9 at Apple Park [VIDEOS]

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

Apple unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 9 yesterday, marking advancements in the globally best-selling watch and a major environmental achievement.

Apple Watch Series 9 HANDS ON

Powered by the new S9 SiP, the Series 9 boasts enhanced performance, a new intuitive double-tap feature, an improved display brightness, a quicker Siri, Precision Finding for iPhones, and more.

It operates on watchOS 10, introducing revamped apps, the innovative Smart Stack, fresh watch faces, added cycling and hiking functionalities, and mental health support tools.

Pre-orders for the new Apple Watch Series 9 are already open, with availability starting on Friday, September 22.

While you wait for your new Apple Watch to arrive, check out some early hands-on videos and first impressions of Apple Watch 9 from Apple Park below.

